सूरत : उधना रेलवे स्टेशन के विस्तारीकरण का ठेका दे दिया गया है; स्मार्ट ही नहीं ग्रीन और दिव्यांग-फ्रेंडली होगा स्टेशन

Udhna Railway Station in South Gujarat will undergo upgradation at a cost of ₹ 199.02 crore and is scheduled to be ready by June 2024.



Glimpses of the proposed Udhna Station.



Special Features:

✅ Divyangjan Friendly

✅ Ample Passenger & Commercial Area

✅ Smart & Green Station pic.twitter.com/xR8bGnSn6w