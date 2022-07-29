CJ Darcl Logistics Onboards Rachit Mishra As Marketing Head

July 29 2022, New Delhi NCR: CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., a leading logistic solutions provider in India, has hired Mr. Rachit Mishra to lead the Brand Marketing & Communication vertical in line with its vision of cementing market leadership in Full Truck Load, Rail Transportation, Shipping, Air Cargo, Freight Forwarding and Warehousing & Distribution services.



Mr. Mishra has been brought on board to manage end-to-end marketing efforts of the Gurgaon-based company. He will manage and expand the team for Brand Marketing and Public Relations, Creative and Content Marketing, digital and social media marketing, marketing data analytics and other Activation activities.



Mr. Mishra, an accomplished and seasoned marketer, brings over 12 years of experience in managing marketing for some of the leading brands of the world including FORD Motor Company, Case New Holland Industrial (FIAT Group) and Xerox India.



“We are happy to have Rachit on board as he brings in decades of experience in marketing some of the top brands in the country and will play a key role to ensure our growth targets are met and exceeded. CJ Darcl Logistics offers solutions to its customers across verticals for logistics solutions and at this juncture is on a major growth trajectory to become one of the top full stack logistics players in the country in the next few years,” Mr. Nikhil Agarwal, President, CJ Darcl Logistics said.

