एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन, देश के लिए जीते चार स्वर्ण पदक

Alfiya wins the 4th???? of the day for ???????? women, taking their final medal tally at the Asian Boxing Championships to 7⃣ ????



Alfiya Khan won the Women's 81+ kg final as her opponent, ????????'s Islam Husaili was disqualified



Indian women finish their campaign with:

4 ???? 1 ???? & 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/jjAuoepvwe