एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन, देश के लिए जीते चार स्वर्ण पदक

Abhishek Sharma 2022-11-12 19:59:01

जॉर्डन में चल रही एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय महिला एथलीटों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए चार महिला मुक्केबाजों ने स्वर्ण पदक जीते हैं। देश के लिए सोना लाने वाले भारतीय मुक्केबाजों में लवलीना बोरगोहेन (75 किग्रा), परवीन हुड्डा (63 किग्रा), स्वीटी (81 किग्रा) और अल्फिया खान (81+ किग्रा) का नाम शामिल है।

लवलीना बोर्गोहैन का शानदार प्रदर्शन


ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता लवलीना ने उज्बेकिस्तान की रूजमेतोवो सोखीबा को 5-0 से हराया। यह जीत 25 वर्षीय लवलीना के लिए मनोबल बढ़ाने वाली थी, जो टोक्यो ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीतने के बाद से ही वो खराब फॉर्म में है। उसने विश्व चैंपियनशिप और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया।

परवीन का बेहतरीन अभिनय


परवीन हुड्डा ने जापान की किटो माई को इतने ही अंतर से हराया। विश्व चैंपियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता परवीन ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में जगह नहीं बनाई, लेकिन यहां चौथी वरीयता प्राप्त माई पर हावी होकर जीत हासिल की। दोनों मुक्केबाजों ने आक्रामक शुरुआत की लेकिन परवीन ने जल्द ही अपना दबदबा बना लिया और अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी पर कई मुक्के बरसाए। कीटो ने पहला राउंड हारने के बाद वापसी करने की कोशिश की लेकिन परवीन ने उन्हें कोई मौका नहीं दिया। तीसरे दौर में भारतीय मुक्केबाज ने अपने अपरकट का अच्छा उदाहरण दिया।

स्वीटी ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत


स्वीटी ने महिलाओं के 81 किग्रा फाइनल में गुलसाया यरजन को सर्वसम्मत निर्णय से हराया। स्वीटी ने सर्वसम्मत निर्णय से कजाकिस्तान की गुलसाया को 5-0 से हराया।

अल्फिया खान जीती


अल्फिया खान ने महिलाओं के लिए दिन का चौथा स्वर्ण पदक जीता। अल्फिया खान ने महिलाओं का 81 प्लस किग्रा फाइनल जीता। इस्लाम हुसैनी को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया था। इन्हीं महिलाओं की वजह से एशियन चैंपियनशिप में भारत का नाम चमका।

