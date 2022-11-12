एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन, देश के लिए जीते चार स्वर्ण पदक

Lovlina Borgohain wins ????????'s 2nd ???? in Asian Boxing Championship ????— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022
Lovlina won the Women's 75kg Final vs ????????'s Ruzmetova Sokhiba by Unanimous Decision ????
What a dominating performance by the Tokyo 2020 Medalist ????
Congratulations champion ???? pic.twitter.com/JRwFBeYe3X
देश के लिए सोना लाने वाले भारतीय मुक्केबाजों में लवलीना बोरगोहेन (75 किग्रा), परवीन हुड्डा (63 किग्रा), स्वीटी (81 किग्रा) और अल्फिया खान (81+ किग्रा) का नाम शामिल
लवलीना बोर्गोहैन का शानदार प्रदर्शन
परवीन का बेहतरीन अभिनय
Parveen wins ????????'s first ???? at the Asian Boxing Championship 2022 ????— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022
Parveen defeated ????????'s Kito Mai by Unanimous Decision in the Women's 63kg Final????
Congratulations Champion on the terrific performance ???? pic.twitter.com/1Ucyc3kkEQ
स्वीटी ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत
3rd ???? for ???????? at the Asian Women's Boxing Championship 2022 ????— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022
Saweety thwarted ????????'s Gulsaya Yerzhan by Unanimous Decision in the Women's 81 kg Final ????
Many congratulations Champion ???? pic.twitter.com/GnU68dRqVI
अल्फिया खान जीती
Alfiya wins the 4th???? of the day for ???????? women, taking their final medal tally at the Asian Boxing Championships to 7⃣ ????— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2022
Alfiya Khan won the Women's 81+ kg final as her opponent, ????????'s Islam Husaili was disqualified
Indian women finish their campaign with:
4 ???? 1 ???? & 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/jjAuoepvwe