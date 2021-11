गढ़चिरौली : सुरक्षा बलों ने 26 नक्सलियों को किया ढेर, संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना

#NewsAlert | 26 #Maoists have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in #Gadchiroli district. Three jawans suffered injuries: Ankit Goel, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli



Read more: https://t.co/CC7xTDWAva pic.twitter.com/Iej4kEzQGq