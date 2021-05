भरतपुर में बीच सड़क दो बाइक सवारों ने डॉक्टर कपल की हत्या की, CCTV फुटेज वायरल

@RajCMO @SachinPilot @amitmalviya @drramansingh @rohanrgupta @NayakRagini @priyankagandhi @RahulGandhi 4th major incident in 2 days but Rahul,Priyanka silent on Rajasthan Model?



GangRape in Jaipur in ambulance



Attack on MP from Bharatpur



Abuse of tehsildar by Cong MLA



!!२!! pic.twitter.com/DMYPQscGjP