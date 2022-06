चंडीगढ़ : अगर आपको भी है बाहर के खाने का शौक तो हो जाइए सावधान, इस जनाब के 'छोले भटूरे' में निकली 'छिपकली

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP@DoctorAjayita pic.twitter.com/ej4sLHrnH5