आंध्रप्रदेश के इस मंदिर को सजाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए 5 करोड़ के नोट, सोशल मीडिया वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

As part of the Navaratri festivities, the Kanyaka Parameswari Devi temple in Nellore also has been decorated with origami flowers and garlands made of new currency notes valued at Rs. 5.16 crore. #KanyakaParameshwariTemple #Navaratri2021 #DurgaPuja #Origamiflowers #Nellore pic.twitter.com/reR0No7sGc