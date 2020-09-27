स्किपिंग चैंपीयन जोरावर सिंह का वायरल वीडियो देखिये, कंधे पर सहयोगी को बैठा रस्सी कूद रहे
दिल्ली के स्किपिंग चैंपीयन जोरावर सिंह को रस्सी कूदने का ऐसा शौक और जुनून है कि एक के बाद एक अनोखे करतब करते रहते हैं। लेकिन ये करतब केवल दिखाने के लिये नहीं, अपितु सिरियस किस्म के भी हैं। जोरोवर सिंह के नाम कई गिनिज रेकॉर्ड भी हैं। इनके रिकॉर्ड की बात हम बाद में करते हैं, पहले उनका ये वाला वीडियो देखिये जो आजकल वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में जोरावर अपने सहयोगी कंधे पर बैठा कर रस्सी कूदते और साथ में ऐसे ही दो और लोग इसे दोहराते कमाल का संयोजन करते दिख रहे हैं। View this post on Instagram Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime 😍 With 6 Years of dedicated hardwork, Amazing Jump Rope #talent is being showcased by us now. Stay tuned for more content like this💪 #jumprope #athlete #love #creative #sports #dance #gymnastics #fitindiamovement #fashion #fun #fitness @manishgandhi10 @janine_delaney @decathlonsportsindia @fitternity @bigmuscles_nutrition @pumaindia A post shared by Zorawar Singh (@zorawarsingh99) on Sep 25, 2020 at 2:14am PDT जोरावर सिंह का ये वीडियो लोग बहुत पसंद कर रहे हैं, जो […]
View this post on Instagram
Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime 😍 With 6 Years of dedicated hardwork, Amazing Jump Rope #talent is being showcased by us now. Stay tuned for more content like this💪 #jumprope #athlete #love #creative #sports #dance #gymnastics #fitindiamovement #fashion #fun #fitness @manishgandhi10 @janine_delaney @decathlonsportsindia @fitternity @bigmuscles_nutrition @pumaindia
जोरावर सिंह का ये वीडियो लोग बहुत पसंद कर रहे हैं, जो उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट पर शेयर किया है। जैसा कि पहले बताया, जोरावर सिंह स्किपिंग के मास्टर हैं।
गिनिज रिकॉर्ड है इनके नाम
उनके नाम 30 सैकंड में रोलर स्केट्स पहन कर 147 बार स्किपिंग करने का गिनिज वर्ल्ड रेकोर्ड दर्ज है, जो उन्होंने 21 वर्ष की आयु में फरवरी 2020 में लॉकडाउन के पहले अर्जित किया था। बता दें कि जोरावर सिंह बचपन में डिस्कस थ्रो खेला करते थे लेकिन फिर उनकी पीठ में दिक्कत हो गई। बाद में उन्होंने स्किपंग को चुना और उसमें एक के बाद एक सफलता के शिखर तय करते गये। उनका स्किपिंग का ये गिनिज रिकॉर्ड वाला वीडियो भी देखिये।
View this post on Instagram
Zorawar Singh, 21 from India is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder and has made it into GWR2021 with his record for the Most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds with 147. Zorawar was initially a discus thrower in high school, but after a horrible injury which forced him to give it up he took up skipping to regain his fitness. He then went on to compete in the jump rope world championships and decided then he would go and become a Guinness World Records title holder to be the best in his field. After training 6 days a week for up to 4 hours per day he achieved the record and already has plans to set more record titles in celebration of GWR Day in November this year. ———————————- #guinnessworldrecords #book #new #outnow #reading #read #skips #skates #talent #india #rollerskates