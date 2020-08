सड़क पर तमाशा दिखाने वाली उम्रदराज महिला के लिए सोनू सूद ने खोला मार्शियल आर्ट्स स्कूल

View this post on Instagram

@Sonu_Sood opens a martial arts school for the warrior grandma Shanta Pawar whose video went viral on the internet. The messiah of migrants opened the school for her so that she can teach women & young children self-defence techniques. In order to express her gratitude, she has named the school as Sonu Sood Martial Arts School & he has promised that he will visit the school at the earliest! #Sunday #ManavManglani