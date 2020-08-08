सूरत : बेसहारा ऊंटों कमलेश, धीमेश और रमेश को मिला सुरक्षित बसेरा, नेचर क्लब ने किया अपना काम, आप मदद करेंगे!?
सूरत के पॉश इलाकों में बेसहारा ऊंटों के इधर-उधर घूमते देखे जाने के वीडियो विगत दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए। वहीं सूरत के समुद्र तटीय क्षेत्र में डुमस में भी जब से लॉकडाउन हुआ है, वहां बीच पर पर्यटकों और शहरियों को लटार मरवाने वाले ऊंटों के भी खाने के लाले पड़ गये। ऊंट मालिकों ने संभवतया इन प्राणियों को अपने हाल पर भूखे-प्यासे छोड़ दिया है। लेकिन शहर के सामाजिक संगठन नेचर क्लब को ऐसे लाचार और बेसहारा ऊंटों की दयनीय स्थिति के बारे में जब पता चला, तो संस्था के स्वयं सेवकों ने इन ऊंटों को रेस्क्यू करके सुरक्षित बसेरा प्रदान किया गया है। बीमार ऊंटों का न सिर्फ इलाज कराया जा रहा है, बल्कि उनकी खुराक की भी पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है। We have started his treatment today and hoping for a speedy recovery. We cannot believe how bad his injury is but really praying that he gets well soon. Keep a look out for an update on our Camel family 🐪🤎#rescuecenter #natureclubsurat #ngo #nonprofit #donate #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/uNZY9ngdia — Nature Club Surat (Ncseerc) (@ncseerc) […]
सूरत के पॉश इलाकों में बेसहारा ऊंटों के इधर-उधर घूमते देखे जाने के वीडियो विगत दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए। वहीं सूरत के समुद्र तटीय क्षेत्र में डुमस में भी जब से लॉकडाउन हुआ है, वहां बीच पर पर्यटकों और शहरियों को लटार मरवाने वाले ऊंटों के भी खाने के लाले पड़ गये। ऊंट मालिकों ने संभवतया इन प्राणियों को अपने हाल पर भूखे-प्यासे छोड़ दिया है।
लेकिन शहर के सामाजिक संगठन नेचर क्लब को ऐसे लाचार और बेसहारा ऊंटों की दयनीय स्थिति के बारे में जब पता चला, तो संस्था के स्वयं सेवकों ने इन ऊंटों को रेस्क्यू करके सुरक्षित बसेरा प्रदान किया गया है। बीमार ऊंटों का न सिर्फ इलाज कराया जा रहा है, बल्कि उनकी खुराक की भी पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है।
We have started his treatment today and hoping for a speedy recovery. We cannot believe how bad his injury is but really praying that he gets well soon.
Keep a look out for an update on our Camel family 🐪🤎#rescuecenter #natureclubsurat #ngo #nonprofit #donate #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/uNZY9ngdia
— Nature Club Surat (Ncseerc) (@ncseerc) August 6, 2020
नेचल क्लब से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार पहला ऊंट वेसू के जीडी गोयंका कैनाल रोड़ से रेसक्यू करके इको फार्म ले जाया गया। इस ऊंट अर्थात कैमल का स्वयं सेवकों ने नाम रखा है कमलेश! दानियों से संस्था को कमलेश के लिये 30 दिनों की खुराक का प्रबंध हो गया है। क्लब के सदस्यों के अनुसार कमलेश चर्म रोग से पीड़ित है और उसके शरीर के अधिकांश बाल झड़ गये हैं। संस्था ने उसके इलाज का प्रबंध किया है।
View this post on Instagram
🐪 #1 was rescued last night from GD Goenka Canal road and moved to Eco-Farm (in the next picture 2/3) Poor one was wandering around the streets since past 1 week (in the third picture 3/3) and after receiving many calls, @natureclubsurat finally moved him to a safer place. By public choice, we've unofficially named him "Camlesh" (suggested by @nickhil21) With the help of crowd-funding and generous donors, we've raised over 20 days meal for Camlesh. When we asked Camlesh how did he come to Surat – he said "Bhug ke" 🐪 Camel Rescued by – @natureclubsurat @sheth___tirth @suratcitypolice Gujarat Forest Department Rescue coordinated by – @hamati_16 #camel #coexist #animalrescue #minimalism #minimalistic #trashfree #sustainableliving #environmentalist #sustainability #reducereuserecycle #singleusesucks #animalrights #nature #cleanup #positivevibesonly # #shopping #trashtag #minimalliving #nature #animallover #amazon #change #plasticpollution #reducewaste #rescue #india #animalwelfare #strayanimals #helpanimals #animals
दूसरे ऊंट को स्वयं सेवकों ने डुमस से रेस्क्यू किया जो सड़क के किनारे पड़ा हुआ था। शायद ऊंट मालिक को अब वह फायदे का सौदा नहीं लगा क्योंकि डुमस बीच में लोग आ नहीं रहे और ऊंट से उसे कोई आमदनी नहीं हो रही। नेचर क्लब ने इसे बचाया और इको पार्क पहुंचाया। चुंकि यह ऊंट काफी धीमे-धीमे चलता है, इसलिये इसका नाम रखा गया है ‘धीमेश’, जो अब ‘कमलेश’ को कंपनी दे रहा है।
View this post on Instagram
🐪 #2 was rescued earlier today, volunteers named him "DHIMESH" because he is super slow. Camel #1 – Camlesh finally got company. Dhimesh was brought in injured. Yesterday @svabhavik called us to inform that he had spotted a camel lying on the side of the road at Dumas, didn't know if it was dead or alive. Volunteers from @natureclubsurat rescued this one earlier today and brought him to Eco-farm. Update on "CAMLESH" – he is quite old and has lost 95% body hair. Mosquitoes & other insects are a problem for him. He also suffers from a skin disease which will be inspected by a vet tomorrow. We have collected over 30 days of food money for Camlesh but looks like now we have another one to feed. Donate food/money for Dhimesh – our new friend. DM us if you're willing to donate. ANIMALS ARE OUR RESPONSIBILITY BECAUSE WE RUINED THEIR HABITAT. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #minimalism #minimalistic #animallovers #sustainableliving #environmentalist #sustainability #reducereuserecycle #singleusesucks #nature #cleanup #reduce #reuse #recycle #oceanpollution #noleather #adoptdontshop #vegan #friendswithanimals #animals #camel #amazon #change #wildlife #reducewaste #hacks #india #singleuse #coexist
नेचर क्लब के सदस्यों ने तीसरे ऊंट को भी डुमस से बचाया। उसकी नाक में गंभीर चोट है और खून बह रहा है। इस ऊंट को रमेश नाम दिया गया है।
View this post on Instagram
🐪 #3 – "Ramesh" was rescued late night at around 01:45 am by folks at @natureclubsurat WARNING – SENSITIVE & WEAK HEARTED VIEWERS, PLEASE DO NOT SWIPE RIGHT Ramesh is sadly in a critical condition where half of his nose is badly injured and is bleeding heavily. My dear friend @salmanbasrai called in yesterday evening to inform about this injured camel at Dumas. NCS rushed to the spot to check on him and has successfully rescued over 3 camels in total in less than 7 days. Family of 3 rescued camels Camlesh , Dhimesh & Ramesh We need your help with one day meal for one camel, that is around Rs.400-500. Dm us incase you wish to help. We have received funds enough to raise 1 camel for a month and its basic maintenance. Still 2 to go. #minimalism #minimalistic #animallovers #sustainableliving #environmentalist #sustainability #reducereuserecycle #petstagram #nature #cleanup #reduce #reuse #recycle #oceanpollution #noleather #adoptdontshop #vegan #friendswithanimals #animals #camel #animalfriendly #amazon #change #wildlife #reducewaste #hacks #india #singleuse #coexist
संस्था ने पशुप्रेमियों से कमलेश, धीमेश और रमेश के खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था के लिये उदार मन से दान देने की अपील की है। एक पशु का पूरे दिन का खाने का खर्च लगभग 400 से 500 रुपये होता है। दानदाता 9824580908 और 9825057678 पर नेचर क्लब का संपर्क कर अपनी मदद पहुंचा सकते हैं।