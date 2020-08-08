सूरत : बेसहारा ऊंटों कमलेश, धीमेश और रमेश को मिला सुरक्षित बसेरा, नेचर क्लब ने किया अपना काम, आप मदद करेंगे!?

View this post on Instagram

🐪 #1 was rescued last night from GD Goenka Canal road and moved to Eco-Farm (in the next picture 2/3) Poor one was wandering around the streets since past 1 week (in the third picture 3/3) and after receiving many calls, @natureclubsurat finally moved him to a safer place. By public choice, we've unofficially named him "Camlesh" (suggested by @nickhil21) With the help of crowd-funding and generous donors, we've raised over 20 days meal for Camlesh. When we asked Camlesh how did he come to Surat – he said "Bhug ke" 🐪 Camel Rescued by – @natureclubsurat @sheth___tirth @suratcitypolice Gujarat Forest Department Rescue coordinated by – @hamati_16