बाबा जैक्शन बन गया एन्टरटेनर नंबर 1, जीता 1 करोड़ का इनाम

I won @flipkartvideo #EntertainerNo1 all because of you guys…. It really means alot. This win 🏆 means nothing without the love and support of all my fans and followers. I am incredibly fortunate to have good support system especially @gururandhawa paaji and the whole team of @bull18network Your support kept me motivated throughout this journey 🤘🏻. This is the step towards many more achievements. Keep supporting me so that I can inspire the other talents out there. Thanks Again for being the constant Support 🤝 #BabaJackson