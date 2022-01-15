सेना दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने दी शुभकामनाएं, पुष्पांजलि करने युद्ध स्मारक पर पहुंचे सेना प्रमुख

Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022
भारतीय सेना के बहादुर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों व उनके परिवारों को थल सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2022
मातृभूमि की रक्षा में सदैव तत्पर वीर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य व सर्वोच्च बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ।
देश के प्रति आपकी निःस्वार्थ सेवा,समर्पण व प्रतिबद्धता हर भारतीय हेतु प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/p7cuRE0BuR
Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2022