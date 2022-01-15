सेना दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने दी शुभकामनाएं, पुष्पांजलि करने युद्ध स्मारक पर पहुंचे सेना प्रमुख

आज 15 जनवरी को भारत अपना 74वां सेना दिवस माना रहा है। सेना के बहादुर संतानों का सम्मान इस दिन किया जाता है। जिसके उपलक्ष में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी सैनिकों को अभिनंदन दिये थे। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि मानवतावादी आपातकालीन स्थिति के दौरान सैनिक ही है जो नागरिकों कि मदद करते है। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट करते हुये कहा कि सेना दिवस कि सभी को शुभेच्छा। खास तौर पर हमारे बहादुर सैनिकों को तथा उनके परिवार को भी। भारतीय सेना अपनी बहादुरी के लिए दुनिया भर में मशहूर है। सेना ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा में जो योगदान दिया है उसे शब्दों में नहीं बयान किया जा सकता। 
अपने एक अन्य ट्वीट में मोदी ने लिखा कि भारतीय सेना के जवान मुश्किल परिस्थिति में काम करते है और कुदरती आपतियों के दौरान भी लोगों की सेवा करने में सबसे आगे रहते है। विदेश में भी शांति रक्षा के तौर पर काम कर रही सेना के योगदान पर उन्हें काफी गर्व है। राजधानी दिल्ली में सेना दिन के उपलक्ष में राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पण की गई थी। जिसमें सशस्त्र दलों के प्रमुख जनरल मनोज मुकुन्द नरवाने, एयर चीफ मार्शल वी आर चौधरी और एडमिरल अहरिकुमार उपस्थित रहे थे। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी सेना दिवस पर लोगों को बधाई दी है। उन्होंने लिखा, "भारतीय सेना के वीर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को सेना दिवस की बधाई। और देश के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता हर भारतीय के लिए प्रेरणा है।"
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविन्द ने भी कहा कि वह देश की सेना की सेवा के लिए आभारी हैं। राष्ट्रपति भवन के एक ट्वीट में कहा गया है, "सेना के जवानों और पूर्व सैनिकों को सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय सेना ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। हमारे सैनिकों ने सीमा की सुरक्षा और शांति बनाए रखने में व्यावसायिकता, बलिदान और बहादुरी का प्रदर्शन किया है।" आपकी सेवा के लिए धन्यवाद जय हिंद।"



