ओला बनाएँगी ओनली वुमन फेक्टरी, 10 हजार महिलाओं को मिलेगा काम

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!



Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!????



Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd