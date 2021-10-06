'लंकेश' और नटुकाका के निधन पर दुखी हुये मोदी, जानें क्या कहा

Shivang Tripathi 2021-10-06 16:28:48

(Photo Credit : IANS)

रामायण में रावण की भूमिका निभाने वाले अरविंद त्रिवेदी ने किया 82 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा

रामानंद सागर रचित 'रामायण' में रावण का किरदार निभाने वाले अरविंद त्रिवेदी अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे। आज 82 साल की उम्र में उनका निधन हुआ था। इसके चलते गुजराती फिल्म इंडस्ट्रीज में एक बड़ा सा सन्नाटा छा गया। कुछ ही दिन पहले तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के एक और गुजराती कलाकार घनश्याम नायक की भी मृत्यु हो गई थी। दोनों कलाकार के जाने पर फैंस की आंखो में पानी आ गए। 
खुद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी नटुकाका और अरविंद त्रिवेदी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुये ट्वीट किया की कुछ ही दिनों के अंतराल में हमने दो प्रतिभाशाली कलाकार खोये है। घनश्याम नायक अपनी बहुमुखी भूमिका के लिए हमेशा याद रखे जाएँगे। वहीं अरविंद त्रिवेदी के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि अरविंद त्रिवेदी हमेशा से जनसेवा के लिए उत्साही थे। रामायण में उनका अभिनय हमेशा से याद रहेगा। 
उल्लेखनीय है कि रामायण में रावण कि भूमिका निभाने वाले दिग्गज अभिनेता अरविंद त्रिवेदी का 82 साल की उम्र में निधन हुआ था। अरविंद त्रिवेदी ने 300 से भी अधिक फिल्मों में अभिनय किया था। इसके अलावा कई नाटकों सहित कुछ हिन्दी फिल्मों में भी उन्होंने अभिनय किया था। साल 1991 से 1996 तक अरविंद सांसद भी रह चुके है, जबकि साल 2002 में वह सेंसर बोर्ड के कार्यकारी चेरमेन भी रह चुके थे।

इन टॉपिक्स पर और पढ़ें:

ये भी पढ़ें