'लंकेश' और नटुकाका के निधन पर दुखी हुये मोदी, जानें क्या कहा

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021
उल्लेखनीय है कि रामायण में रावण कि भूमिका निभाने वाले दिग्गज अभिनेता अरविंद त्रिवेदी का 82 साल की उम्र में निधन हुआ था। अरविंद त्रिवेदी ने 300 से भी अधिक फिल्मों में अभिनय किया था। इसके अलावा कई नाटकों सहित कुछ हिन्दी फिल्मों में भी उन्होंने अभिनय किया था। साल 1991 से 1996 तक अरविंद सांसद भी रह चुके है, जबकि साल 2002 में वह सेंसर बोर्ड के कार्यकारी चेरमेन भी रह चुके थे।