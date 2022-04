लो, पत्नी के अत्याचार से त्रस्त पति ने बालकनी से छलांग लगाई, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ?

It's serious...



After a quarrel with wife, a man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from balcony. Meanwhile, people pulled him up and saved him.



Location:- Loni, Ghaziabad (UP).#husbandandwife #husbandwifefight #wifefight #husbandsuicide #suicide #ViralVideo #Viral pic.twitter.com/rwzrfUyMqM