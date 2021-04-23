कंगना की बातें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल होती हैं, वैक्सीन वाला ये ट्वीट भी हुआ

Shivang Tripathi 2021-04-23 18:16:08

(Photo Credit : IANS)

वैक्सीन को लेकर दिये अपने बयान पर ट्रोल हुई कंगना

बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत किसी न किसी कारण आए दिन सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। महाराष्ट्र सरकार से पंगा हो या बॉलीवुड में भाई-भतीजाबाद या फिर किसी राजनैतिक मुद्दे पर बोलना, कंगना हर जगह बेबाकी से बयान देती है और ज्यादातर अपने आलोचकों के निशाने पर आ जाती है। कंगना एक बार फिर अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। इस बार उन्होंने कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए, जिसे लेकर लोग उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं ।
आपको बता दें कि कंगना ने हाल ही में अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि जो लोग अभी तक इस वैक्सीन को लेकर सरकार को कोस रहे थे, वो अब इसी वैक्सीन के लिए आतुर हो रहे हैं।
हालांकि लोगों को कंगना का ये ट्वीट पसंद नहीं आया और लोग इस ट्वीट को देखकर कंगना को जमकर सुनाने लगे। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि देश में अभी सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति हंस सकता जब देश में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड 3 लाख केस सामने आए।   
वहीं एक ने कंगना को मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ्य बताते हुए जल्दी ठीक होने की दुआ की। उसने लिखा “पूरी दुनिया को पता है जब से बीएमसी वालों ने कोरोना कंगना का घर तोडा है तब से कंगना का दिमागी संतुलन खराब हो गया है!”
सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र की बात करें तो राज्य ने कोरोना की स्थिति बहुत ही गंभीर है। राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 67,013 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं और 568 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब तक राज्य में 40 लाख 94 हजार 840 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 33 लाख 30 हजार 747 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 62 हजार 479 की मौत हो गई है। 6 लाख 99 हजार 858 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है।

इन टॉपिक्स पर और पढ़ें:

ये भी पढ़ें