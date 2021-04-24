मुंबई पुलिस की हाजिर जवाबी की प्रशंसक बनी ट्वीटर की दुनिया, आपने देखा या नहीं

Shivang Tripathi 2021-04-24 19:02:13

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर (File Photo: IANS)

लड़के ने माँगा प्रेमिका से मिलने की अनुमति, पुलिस ने दिया ये जवाब

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए मुंबई सहित पूरे महाराष्ट्र में सख्त प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। लोगों को केवल आवश्यक कार्य के लिए बाहर जाने की अनुमति है। मुंबई सहित पूरे महाराष्ट्र में धारा-144 लगू है जिसके तहत एक स्थान पर चार से अधिक लोगों के जमा होने पर रोक है। इसके साथ ही वाहनों की आवाजाही को सीमित करने के लिए पुलिस ने रंग आधारित स्टीकर आवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जारी किया है।इस बीच, एक युवक ने ट्वीट करते हुए मुंबई पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपनी प्रेमिका को याद कर रहा था और उससे मिलना चाहता था। इसके बाद उसने पुलिस से पूछा कि वह किस तरह का स्टिकर (पास) इस्तेमाल करे ताकि वो अपनी प्रेमिका से मिल सके।
इस ट्वीट के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर इस सवाल का जो जवाब दिया है उसने सभी का दिल जीत लिया है। दरअसल इस ट्वीट के जवाब में मुंबई पुलिस ने ‘हैशटैग घर में रहें सुरक्षित रहें' के साथ ट्वीट किया। इस ट्वीट में मुंबई पुलिस ने लिखा ‘हम समझते हैं श्रीमान कि यह आपके लिए बहुत जरुरी है लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से यह हमारी आपातकालीन या अतिअवश्यक काम की श्रेणी में शामिल नहीं है। साथ ही आगे लिखा “दूरी से दिल और करीब आते हैं और मौजूदा समय में आप स्वस्थ हैं। हम कामना करते हैं कि आप पूरे जीवन एक साथ रहें। यह तो महज एक दौर है।’
आपको बता दें कि मुंबई पुलिस का ये जवाब ट्विटर यूजर्स को खूब पसंद आ रहा है। लोगों ने पुलिस की हाजिरजवाबी की जमकर तारीफ की। इससे पहले जब एक अन्य यूजर संदीप ने भी अपने दोस्त से मिलने की अनुमति मांगी तो मुंबई पुलिस ने जवाब दिया ‘दोस्त, कोविड के दौरान ऐहतियात बरतने के लिए जो आपका सम्मान करता है, वह आपका दोस्त है। हमें भरोसा है कि आपके मित्र इस बात से सहमत होंगे। कृपया घर पर रहें।’

