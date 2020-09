देखिए किस एक्ट्रेस ने बताया गुस्सा कम का सबसे सरल योगासन

View this post on Instagram

शशांकासन/The Rabbit Pose

Shashankasana (śaśakā āsana) or The Rabbit Pose gives a good stretch to the upper body, including the spine and postural muscles, which releases pressure on the spinal nerves.

It not only opens the spine deeply, helping to stretch and stimulate the inter-vertebral disks, but also helps to maintain the spongy nature of the disks which helps them absorb shock from daily movement to prevent back pain.

The forward bend massages and stimulates the abdominal muscles and organs, which improves digestion.

The pituitary, pineal, thyroid and parathyroid glands and the immune and endocrine systems are also stimulated.

This pose tones the pelvic muscles and relaxes the leg muscles and relieves sciatic pain.

Compression on the legs can reduce varicose veins. It can also help those with sexual disorders (by strengthening the uterus, for example) and diabetes.

Energetic Benefits

Shashankasana supplies the brain and sensory organs with blood, improving concentration and memory and inducing relaxation.

The pose resembles the fetal position, which creates a sense of security and a feeling of surrender.

This pose is known to provide relief from mental stress and is recommended for those that feel emotionally unbalanced or have difficulty controlling anger or frustration.

It's easier than most inversions because you're not completely upside down and there is very little weight on the head. You can however receive many of the same benefits – energization and mental clarity to name a few – because your head is below your heart.

No matter where you're starting from, remember to focus on breathing during the entire yoga pose to gain maximum benefits. It is most appropriate and accessible to focus more on the exhales than on inhaling.