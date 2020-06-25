लोकतेज

Tiktok स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने की खुदकुशी

कल ही बनाया था वीडियो

Piyush Prasad
10 seconds ago

कल ही बनाया था वीडियो

बॉलिवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से अब भी इण्डस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है। ऐसे में फिर एक दु:खद समाचार सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को उदास कर देगा। टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। 16 वर्ष की उम्र में उसने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया यह अभी तक जाना नहीं जा सका है। जाने-माने फोटोग्राफर विरल भयानी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट द्वारा इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

लोगों को विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने खुदकुशी कर ली है। विरल भयानी ने पोस्ट करने से पहले सिया कक्कड़ के मैनेजर अर्जुन सरीन के साथ भी बात की थी।

 

उन्होंने कहा कि सिया ने बुधवार को ही तो मेरे साथ भी बात की थी। अर्जुन ने कहा कि सिया तो भली-चंगी थी और उसके चेहरे पर ऐसा कुछ दिख नहीं रहा था। मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि सिया ने ऐसा क्यों किया?

 

 

सिया ने इन्स्टाग्राम पर स्टोरी में अपनी अंतिम पोस्ट में डांस वीडियो शेयर किया था। जिसमें वह पंजाबी गीत पर डांस कर रही थी। इन्स्टाग्राम पर सिया के 91 हजार से अधिक फॉलोवर्स हैं।

 

 

बता दें टिकटॉक पर सिया के लगभग 11 लाख फॉलोवर्स हैं। खबर लिखे जाने तक टिकटॉक पर सिया ने लगभग 21 घंटे पहले एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है।

 

 

अप्रैल के महीने में एन्टरटेन्मेन्ट इण्डस्ट्री से लगातार दु:खद समाचार सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक 16 वर्षीय कलाकार की मौत के बाद फिर लोग दु:खी हुए हैं।

 

