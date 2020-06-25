Tiktok स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने की खुदकुशी

Tiktok स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने की खुदकुशी
बॉलिवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से अब भी इण्डस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल है। ऐसे में फिर एक दु:खद समाचार सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को उदास कर देगा। टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। 16 वर्ष की उम्र में उसने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया यह अभी तक जाना नहीं जा सका है। जाने-माने फोटोग्राफर विरल भयानी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट द्वारा इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
लोगों को विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने खुदकुशी कर ली है। विरल भयानी ने पोस्ट करने से पहले सिया कक्कड़ के मैनेजर अर्जुन सरीन के साथ भी बात की थी।
View this post on Instagram
Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏
उन्होंने कहा कि सिया ने बुधवार को ही तो मेरे साथ भी बात की थी। अर्जुन ने कहा कि सिया तो भली-चंगी थी और उसके चेहरे पर ऐसा कुछ दिख नहीं रहा था। मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि सिया ने ऐसा क्यों किया?
View this post on Instagram
And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, “Sharaabi Teri Tor”. The Most Awaited Song of 2020 is OUT !! Watch the Video Now. . . . @iambohemia @atwalinsta @lolitaxo__ @mbmusicco @meetbrosofficial @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros @shaxeoriah @urshappyraikoti @jaggisim @desihiphopking @touchblevins @raajeev.r.sharma @itsumitsharma @psycho_marketer @fameexpertz #SharaabiWalk #SharaabiWalkChallenge #SharaabiTeriTor #Bohemia #HipHop #Rap #Punjabi #JsAtwal #HappyRaikoti #intoxicating #MBMusic #sharaab #musicvideo #fameexpertz
सिया ने इन्स्टाग्राम पर स्टोरी में अपनी अंतिम पोस्ट में डांस वीडियो शेयर किया था। जिसमें वह पंजाबी गीत पर डांस कर रही थी। इन्स्टाग्राम पर सिया के 91 हजार से अधिक फॉलोवर्स हैं।
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
बता दें टिकटॉक पर सिया के लगभग 11 लाख फॉलोवर्स हैं। खबर लिखे जाने तक टिकटॉक पर सिया ने लगभग 21 घंटे पहले एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है।
View this post on Instagram
Happy and safe Diwali Loviess…☺️❤️💫 #Diwali #JalteDiye #diwali2k18
अप्रैल के महीने में एन्टरटेन्मेन्ट इण्डस्ट्री से लगातार दु:खद समाचार सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक 16 वर्षीय कलाकार की मौत के बाद फिर लोग दु:खी हुए हैं।