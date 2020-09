लो यशराज की तो इसमें मास्टरी हो गई; ‘रसोडे में कौन था’ के बाद हिट हुआ ‘बिगिनी शूट!’

View this post on Instagram

Biggini Shoot • Collaborating with brand ambassador of Maharani Beer from Indore • Also, Pravesh Rana deserves an applause here! Rap by : SHAD3 . . And since our hearts are still in the Rasoda, you should totally checkout the OFFICIAL RASODE MEIN KAUN THA Collection in collaboration with @BewakoofOfficial. Click the link in bio! #bigginishoot #yashrajmukhate #maharanibeer #gangsofrasoda #rasodaguy #bewakoofxYashraj #rasodacollection