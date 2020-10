सपना चौधरी का ‘ठेके वाली गली’ गीत पर धमाकेदार डांस

View this post on Instagram

🌻ॐ नमः शिवाय🌻 #Gratitudealways It is of great delight & pride to introduce our new Venture- Desi Diva!👑 Can't thankyou all enough for your Love & blessings! looking forward for your support! Some of our profit sponsors Farmers & NGO's.From December onwards you can discover us online as well as offline.🛍️ @desidivaclothing #DesiDiva #clothingbrand #reveillogo #onmybirthday #soon🧿