कोरोना मुक्त हुईं मलाइका अरोरा, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की ये तस्वीर

मलाइका अरोरा भी कोरोना का शिकार हुई थीं। इसकी जानकारी उनकी बहन अमृता अरोरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। मलाइका अपने ही घर में 14 दिन के लिए क्वारंटाइन थीं। फिलहाल उनकी क्वारंटाइन समयावधि पूर्ण हुई है। अब वह कोरोना मुक्त हो गई हैं। मलाइका ने इन्स्टाग्राम के अपने एकाउन्ट से एक तस्वीर साझा की हैं जिसमें वह अपने पलंग पर सो रही हैं और उनके पैर के पास उनका प्यारा डॉगी दिख रहा है। View this post on Instagram “Out and about”…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for […]