जानें मोनी रॉय को क्यों करानी पड़ी सात महीने में सात बार कोरोना जांच

Someone once said practice before you can preach , as you can see it’s been a while being self quarantined am trying to find ways to be productive, use my time widely to spend time with the humans I adore , practice patience and love, pray & meditate for an hour everyday at least ; acquired a new found interest in cooking (dunno how long that ll last) which am trying to participate in everyday ( & not eat everything at once); Read & write; do homework with my boys. Painted something after 7 odd years ; trying to paint a series, uncertain of how they ll turn out… all this just to say let’s continue doing things that actually matters with people who mean everything with-out all the bullshit, live the stories that ll make our days beautiful and life meaningful.. this is probably the scariest time we’re all living in .. have never known/felt more fear and panic in the entire social structure, all communities, can only hope we all are doing our best to eradicate it. प्रणाम , gratitude and love to the doctors, nurses and medical staffs and units working tirelessly.. Thank you!!! #homeboundsocooking👩🏻 #pavbhaji #JijusRecipe #GratefulForTheFoodWeGetToEat