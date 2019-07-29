KGF 2 का पहला पोस्टर लॉन्च हुआ, बॉलिवुड के खलनायक बनेंगे ‘अधीरा’

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @thenameisYash. Truly happy and excited to be a part of #KGF as #Adheera. See u soon Monster!!! 😊 #Repost @thenameisyash ・・・ Turning 60 hasn't and will not stop this KhalNayak from charming us!! Let your legacy continue @Duttsanjay. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir. Welcome to the world of #KGF 😊