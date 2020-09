जॉन अब्राहम ने पशुओं के लिये डोनेट की अपनी जिप्सी

View this post on Instagram

@amtmindia gets prized possession of @thejohnabraham for our kolad animal sanctuary. Last 5 years he has been a rock solid support of Amtmindia. His kindness continues…… This 4×4 beauty will be used for rescues, treatments & medical logistics from mumbai to kolad & vice versa. We are super grateful for his kindness as always & we will do our best in the coming years. To help amtm you can donate via http://bit.ly/amtm-new-rehab