अभिनेता शाहरुख खान के गाने ‘सुनो ना सुनो ना’ पर बना ‘कोरोना सॉन्ग’, हुआ वायरल

Wrote a few lines on the current situation the other day. This is purely for entertainment purpose. Panicing is not gonna help! Relax. Help each other in this bad time regardless of the religion and caste. Stay SafeGod bless all!Tag your friends, let them smile like you did! :)Tune- Aadesh Shrivastav | Jatin LalitOriginal song- Suno na Suno na (sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, released by T series.)No Copyright infringement intended. #gocorona #corona #singersongwriter #musicians #singersofinstagram #coronavirüsü #memes

Posted by Tejas Gambhir on Saturday, 14 March 2020