अलीगढ़ : ढाई वर्ष की बच्ची की हत्या मामले में बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा फूटा

उत्तरप्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। अलीगढ़ में एक ढाई वर्ष की मासूम बच्ची की हत्या कर दी गई। इस घटना के बाद पूरे देश में रोष है। बॉलीवुड सितारे भी इससे व्यथित हैं और मामले में अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देकर नाराजगी व्यक्त कर रहे है।

बच्ची की मां शिल्पा शर्मा ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में कहा कि वह मोदी और योगी सरकार से गुजारिश करती हैं कि इस मामले में दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिले। वे मृत्यु दंड चाहते हैं। अन्यथा यदि आरोपी ७ वर्ष जेल में रहने के बाद बाहर निकलेगा तो अपराध के लिये उसका हौसला और बढ़ जायेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि दोषियों को सजा नहीं हुई तो उससे उन्हें बढ़ावा मिलेगा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि मामले के सह-अभियुक्त असलम ने उनकी चार वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया, उसकी पत्नी उक्त बच्ची को उस दिन साथ ले गई थी और बाद में अपने माता-पिता के घर चली गई।

इस पूर घटनाक्रम पर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि यह काफी घृणास्पद और गुस्सा दिलानेवाली ‌घटना है। कोई भी व्यक्ति ऐसा कैसे कर सकता है? निशब्द।

 

अभिषेक बच्चन के अलावा अन्य सितारों सनी‌ लियोनी, रविना टंडन, अनुपम खेर, रितेश देशमुख, सानिया मिर्जा, हुमा कुरेशी आदि ने भी ट्वीट करके अपना रोष प्रकट करते हुए बच्ची के लिये न्याय की मांग की।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

