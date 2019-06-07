अलीगढ़ : ढाई वर्ष की बच्ची की हत्या मामले में बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा फूटा

उत्तरप्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। अलीगढ़ में एक ढाई वर्ष की मासूम बच्ची की हत्या कर दी गई। इस घटना के बाद पूरे देश में रोष है। बॉलीवुड सितारे भी इससे व्यथित हैं और मामले में अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देकर नाराजगी व्यक्त कर रहे है।

बच्ची की मां शिल्पा शर्मा ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में कहा कि वह मोदी और योगी सरकार से गुजारिश करती हैं कि इस मामले में दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिले। वे मृत्यु दंड चाहते हैं। अन्यथा यदि आरोपी ७ वर्ष जेल में रहने के बाद बाहर निकलेगा तो अपराध के लिये उसका हौसला और बढ़ जायेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि दोषियों को सजा नहीं हुई तो उससे उन्हें बढ़ावा मिलेगा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि मामले के सह-अभियुक्त असलम ने उनकी चार वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया, उसकी पत्नी उक्त बच्ची को उस दिन साथ ले गई थी और बाद में अपने माता-पिता के घर चली गई।

Shilpa Sharma, mother of 2.5-yr-old Twinkle murdered in Aligarh: No action against accused will encourage them. Aslam (co-accused) had raped his own 4-year-old daughter, his wife took their daughter that day itself and left for her parents' home. https://t.co/37RDmKN3K3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2019

इस पूर घटनाक्रम पर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि यह काफी घृणास्पद और गुस्सा दिलानेवाली ‌घटना है। कोई भी व्यक्ति ऐसा कैसे कर सकता है? निशब्द।

Just so disgusted and angered hearing about #TwinkleSharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless…. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 6, 2019

अभिषेक बच्चन के अलावा अन्य सितारों सनी‌ लियोनी, रविना टंडन, अनुपम खेर, रितेश देशमुख, सानिया मिर्जा, हुमा कुरेशी आदि ने भी ट्वीट करके अपना रोष प्रकट करते हुए बच्ची के लिये न्याय की मांग की।

Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 6, 2019

The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2019

Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019

Deeply pained, saddened & shocked. We as a society have failed little #TwinkleSharma – my heart goes out to her family & loved ones. What kind of an unsafe world are we creating for our children. Strictest punishment & immediate justice is the only way to reduce these crimes. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 6, 2019

It’s horrific, I am absolutely angered by what’s happening to the women and more so the little girls in our country.. #TwinkleSharma we have failed you and a zillion like you time and time again .. people responsible of such crimes should be hanged publicly.. — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 6, 2019

I’m sorry my little sister #TwinkleSharma we could not protect you …. This makes me so angry and so sick .. This is beyond barbaric. The law must act fast . We want the highest punishment for these sick perverts… — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 6, 2019