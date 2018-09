लान्स नायक संदीप सिंह नियंत्रण रेखा पर मुठभेड़ में शहीद, सेना का स्पष्टीकरण : सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में नहीं थे शामिल!

Gurdaspur: A family member pays tributes to Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who was killed a day ago in a gunfight in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC); ahead of his funeral in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Sept 25, 2018. The slain soldier had taken part in the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC in September 2016. (Photo: IANS)