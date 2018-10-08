लोकतेज

गौरी खान ने परिवार संग 48वां जन्मदिन मनाया

(Photo : IANS)

मुंबई| सेलेब्रिटी इंटीरियर डिजाइनर और निर्माता गौरी खान का कहना है कि उन्होंने पति शाहरुख खान और छोटे बेटे अबराम के साथ 48वां जन्मदिन मनाया। गौरी ने ट्विटर पर दोनों के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा कि उनको अन्य दोनों बच्चे आर्यन और सुहाना स्कूल में थे।

गौरी ने वर्ष 1991 में शाहरुख से शादी की थी। उनके बड़े बेटे आर्यन का जन्म वर्ष 1997 में जबकि बेटी सुहाना का जन्म 2000 में हुआ था। अबराम का जन्म 2013 में सेरोगेसी के जरिए हुआ था।

–आईएएनएस

