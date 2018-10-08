गौरी खान ने परिवार संग 48वां जन्मदिन मनाया

मुंबई| सेलेब्रिटी इंटीरियर डिजाइनर और निर्माता गौरी खान का कहना है कि उन्होंने पति शाहरुख खान और छोटे बेटे अबराम के साथ 48वां जन्मदिन मनाया। गौरी ने ट्विटर पर दोनों के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा कि उनको अन्य दोनों बच्चे आर्यन और सुहाना स्कूल में थे।

With half of my better halves on my birthday…the other halves in school! pic.twitter.com/ffTkdvP9u1

— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 7, 2018